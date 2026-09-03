Minneapolis mass shooting: Shooter's violent past includes numerous threats with firearm

The Brief The man suspected of shooting multiple people in a downtown Minneapolis apartment complex this week had a long history of making violent threats, including repeated threats to shoot people, according to court records reviewed by the FOX 9 Investigators. Carlton Johnson II also died during the shooting that left two other people dead on the ninth floor of the Loring Towers apartments. Johnson's violent history dates back nearly a decade and includes explicit text messages he sent to his child's mother in 2023 that resulted in a restraining order.



The man who opened fire inside a downtown apartment complex Wednesday night, killing two people, previously threatened to shoot and kill numerous others, including neighbors, family and the mother of one of his children, according to court records obtained by the FOX 9 Investigators.

Carlton Johnson II, 35, was also facing eviction after he was accused of threatening staff with a gun at Shoreline Plaza, formerly known as Loring Towers, earlier this year.

What we know:

Police said two people were killed and six others were wounded, including three police officers, during the shooting on the ninth floor of the apartment complex in downtown Minneapolis. Johnson also died in the incident.

The backstory:

Records reviewed by the FOX 9 Investigators show Johnson was scheduled to appear in court Thursday after an upstairs neighbor filed a harassment restraining order against him.

That neighbor said Johnson "threatened with a handgun" in June.

"I am afraid to enter and exit my apartment in fear for my safety and wellbeing," the neighbor wrote in his petition for a restraining order.

Johnson was also scheduled to be back in court next week for an eviction proceeding related to repeated threats he made earlier this year.

FOX 9 first reported Johnson had "openly displayed" a firearm to management staff. He also told other residents he "would kill someone."

Johnson denied those allegations and was fighting his eviction.

Timeline:

Johnson's pattern of violent behavior dates back nearly a decade, according to court records.

In March 2023, he sent the mother of one of his children more than 120 harassing and threatening text messages after she had accused him of sexual assault. He called the woman vulgar names and repeatedly threatened to kill her.

"IM DETERMINED TO FIND YOU AND KILL YOU…," Johnson wrote in one text.

The text messages included numerous emojis of guns, skulls and crossbones.

"I will kill that baby and you and anybody that gets in my way…," he wrote in another text message.

The harassment restraining order was granted.

In 2018, Johnson was charged with physically assaulting a sibling during which he said he was "not afraid to shoot people in the face." He pleaded guilty to destruction of property and was sentenced to probation. The judge found it was clear that Johnson probably had "anger issues."