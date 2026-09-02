Minneapolis mass shooting suspect was being evicted for threats with gun, documents show

The Brief The suspect in a downtown Minneapolis mass shooting was being evicted for recent threats. According to court records, the suspect displayed a firearm to building security. The man denied the allegations and a hearing was set for Sept. 11.



The suspect who opened fire in a downtown Minneapolis apartment complex Wednesday evening was being evicted for previously making threatening statements, according to court records obtained by the FOX 9 Investigators.

Minneapolis mass shooting suspect was facing eviction

What we know:

Authorities have not named the suspect, but FOX 9 has confirmed the man was facing eviction from the Loring Towers after he made concerning verbal statements about using a firearm to a security officer last June.

According to court records, the 35-year-old suspect "lifted up his shirt to display his firearm."

The man lived on the ninth floor, where several people were shot just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect had lived at the apartment complex since March 2025.

Court records show the man assaulted another resident on the premises in March of this year. On June 11, he "walked around the premises with a firearm openly displayed", entered the management office and openly displayed the firearm" to multiple management personnel. He also made multiple statements to other residents that he had obtained a new gun and "would kill someone." Two days later, the man again "flashed" his gun to others on a nearby sidewalk.

The man denied the allegations cited in the eviction proceedings.

A court hearing was scheduled for September 11.

The backstory:

The suspect was previously accused of assaulting a sibling in 2018. He allegedly hinted at the time that he had a gun and was "not afraid to shoot people in the face."

The man pleaded guilty to destruction of property and denied assaulting anyone. He served four days in jail and was sentenced to probation. During sentencing, a judge said it was clear the man had "anger issues."

What we don't know:

Police did not mention a motive for Wednesday's shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for details.