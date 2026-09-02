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Downtown Minneapolis shooting: At least 1 dead, 6 injured, 2 officers shot

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Crime and Public Safety
Updated September 2, 2026 6:40 PM CDT Published September 2, 2026 6:34 PM CDT
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The Brief

    • Authorities say one person is dead, and six others were injured in a shooting in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon.
    • Police say the incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. at 15 E Grant Street.
    • Minneapolis police say two officers were shot, one in the stomach and one in the leg. Their conditions are not known.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - At least one person is dead killed, and six others were injured, including two officers, after a shooting at an apartment in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon.

Minneapolis shooting: 2 officers shot in downtown active incident
Minneapolis shooting: 2 officers shot in downtown active incident

Minneapolis shooting: 2 officers shot in downtown active incident

There's a large police presence in downtown Minneapolis as police confirm two officers have been shot, and a suspect is down.

Downtown Minneapolis shooting

What we know:

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting just after 4:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue in downtown Minneapolis. Police say the incident happened in the area of 15 East Grant Street.

Minneapolis shooting: 1 officer shot in the leg, another shot in the stomach
Minneapolis shooting: 1 officer shot in the leg, another shot in the stomach

Minneapolis shooting: 1 officer shot in the leg, another shot in the stomach

Two Minneapolis police officers were shot, with sources confirming one was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the stomach, after a mass shooting in downtown Minneapolis. FOX 9's Mike Manzoni has the latest details. 

Authorities say at least one person is dead, and six others are injured. Sources tell FOX 9 the shooter is also down.

The Minneapolis Police Department says two of its officers were shot during the incident, one in the stomach and one in the leg. 

What we don't know:

Their conditions are not known at this time.

7 transported to HCMC

What they're saying:

Officials with Hennepin Healthcare say they’ve received seven patients related to the shooting in downtown Minneapolis. They confirm one person is dead.

What led up to the shooting is not known.

Minnesota leaders react

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and several other local leaders have reacted to Wednesday afternoon's events in downtown Minneapolis.

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