Downtown Minneapolis shooting: At least 1 dead, 6 injured, 2 officers shot

The Brief Authorities say one person is dead, and six others were injured in a shooting in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon. Police say the incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. at 15 E Grant Street. Minneapolis police say two officers were shot, one in the stomach and one in the leg. Their conditions are not known.



At least one person is dead killed, and six others were injured, including two officers, after a shooting at an apartment in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon.

Downtown Minneapolis shooting

What we know:

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting just after 4:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue in downtown Minneapolis. Police say the incident happened in the area of 15 East Grant Street.

Authorities say at least one person is dead, and six others are injured. Sources tell FOX 9 the shooter is also down.

The Minneapolis Police Department says two of its officers were shot during the incident, one in the stomach and one in the leg.

What we don't know:

Their conditions are not known at this time.

7 transported to HCMC

What they're saying:

Officials with Hennepin Healthcare say they’ve received seven patients related to the shooting in downtown Minneapolis. They confirm one person is dead.

What led up to the shooting is not known.

Minnesota leaders react

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and several other local leaders have reacted to Wednesday afternoon's events in downtown Minneapolis.