Minnesota weather: Steamy Thursday with isolated storm chances

The Brief It will be a hot and steamy Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Isolated to widely scattered storms are possible around midday and again Thursday night. Hotter, more tropical weather arrives Friday with heat index values nearing 100 degrees.



Thursday will stay hot and steamy across Minnesota as isolated thunderstorms remain possible at times throughout the day.

Thursday's forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Thursday will be unsettled at times, though not everyone will see rain. Storms moving across southern Minnesota Thursday morning could lead to redevelopment around the lunch hour. Any storms that develop could produce heavier downpours.

Temperatures will depend somewhat on the rain, though the Twin Cities will likely be hot and steamy this afternoon. Temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s across much of the state, with heat index values in the metro reaching the low 90s.

Patchy sunshine is expected between the clouds and isolated storm chances, along with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows stay in the 70s in the Twin Cities, while parts of northern Minnesota fall into the 50s.

(FOX 9)

Storm chances Thursday

What to expect:

There's another round of scattered thunderstorms is possible late Thursday night into early Friday morning, especially across northern and southern Minnesota. The chance for overnight rain in the Twin Cities remains low.

These storms carry a Level 2 slight risk of severe weather for parts of northern Minnesota, and a Level 1 marginal risk for central and southwestern Minnesota. The primary threat includes hail 1–2 inches in diameter and wind gusts over 60 mph. Heavy downpours and isolated tornadoes also can't be ruled out.

Severe storm risk as of Thursday morning. (FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Friday turns hot and tropical as dew points climb into the 70s. Temperatures reach the 90s, while heat index values could approach 100 degrees.

On Saturday, scattered thunderstorms could develop across the eastern Dakotas and move into western Minnesota during the afternoon. Storm chances could reach the Twin Cities by Saturday evening and continue into part of Sunday.

Temperatures ease Sunday and again on Labor Day before settling into the low 80s through much of next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)