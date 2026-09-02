Minnesota Wild games to stream on Prime Video: What fans need to know

The Brief The Minnesota Wild have announced a multi-year local streaming agreement with Prime Video, making it the exclusive in-market streaming home for Wild games. Fans in the Wild's local broadcast territory can watch games with a monthly ($19.99) or annual ($99.99) Prime Video subscription. The deal covers all non-nationally televised regular season and First Round Stanley Cup Playoff games starting this season.



The Minnesota Wild are bringing their games to Prime Video, giving fans a new way to stream local hockey this season.

Minnesota Wild going to Amazon Prime

What we know:

The Wild announced a multi-year agreement with Prime Video, making it the exclusive local streaming option for games within the team's broadcast territory. The deal covers all regular season games, and Stanley Cup Playoff first round games that are not selected for national television broadcast.

Fans inside the Wild's local broadcast territory can access games by signing up for either a monthly subscription at $19.99 or an annual subscription at $99.99. The subscription is open to all Amazon customers, and more details will be posted at watch.wild.com before the regular season begins.

Wild fans who have Prime Video will still need to pay for a monthly subscription to watch Wild games.

Wild+ and how you can watch

What you can do:

The Wild are also launching Wild+, a team-owned and operated multimedia network, this season. Games will be available across multiple platforms, including Prime Video, cable, satellite and over-the-air television, with channel locations and additional details to be announced before the season starts.

Wild+ will serve as the official television home of the Minnesota Wild and will produce every regular season game not selected for exclusive national distribution by the NHL's broadcast partners ABC, ESPN, ESPN+/Hulu and TNT. Fans outside the local broadcast territory can still watch Wild games through NHL Center Ice and NHL Power Play on the ESPN App.

What they're saying:

"We are thrilled to announce a new streaming relationship with Prime Video," said Mitch Helgerson, Minnesota Wild Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President. "This agreement ensures our fans will have a seamless way to watch every local Minnesota Wild broadcast this season. We are excited to bring Wild hockey to fans through a service known for its innovation, accessibility, and exceptional viewing experience."

What we don't know:

The exact start date of the regular season and the full channel lineup for Wild+ have not yet been announced. The Wild say those details will be shared before the season gets underway.