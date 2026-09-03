Remaining northern Minnesota wildfires approaching full containment

The Brief All major wildfires in northern Minnesota have reached at least 95% containment following weeks of firefighting operations, according to federal tracking data. Two major blazes—the Dark Fire (270 acres) and Wolfpack Fire (6,871 acres)—are fully contained at 100%. The fire outbreak began in July, when dry weather and lightning strikes triggered more than two dozen wildfires across northern Minnesota, forcing the closure of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW).



After weeks of work by firefighters in northern Minnesota, all of Minnesota's major wildfires are now at 95% containment or better, according to federal trackers.

Fires approach full containment

By the numbers:

Two of the fires, the Dark Fire and Wolfpack fire, are at 100% containment, while the Little Knife Fire, Bear Trap Fire, and Thumb Fire are all 95% or better.

Little Knife Fire: 4,163 acres burned, 95% contained

Bear Trap Fire: 30,804 acres, 97% contained

Thumb Fire: 25,014 acres, 97% contained

Dark Fire: 270 acres, 100% contained

Wolfpack Fire: 6,871 acres, 100% contained

The backstory:

Dry weather and lightning strikes led to more than two dozens wildfires breaking out across northern Minnesota in July.

The out-of-control fires led to the closure of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and a massive interagency firefighting response.

However, the U.S. Forest Service has since reopened most entry points, camp sites, and recreation areas are back open.

What's next:

Officials said the fires would likely keep burning in some form until the fall snowfall.