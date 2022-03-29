Minneapolis board votes to extend school days during chaotic meeting

A Minneapolis Board of Education meeting on Tuesday turned chaotic as attendees expressed anger over a plan to extend the school year and make school days longer following the teachers strike.

School board members voted 5 to 2 on Tuesday to approve the plan to extend the school year by two weeks and to add 42 minutes to the end of each school day starting April 11.

But, as the vote neared during Tuesday's meeting, some pushed back. Many pointed out it will interrupt summer camps, sports, jobs, and vacations.

The school board went back and forth on the issue but ultimately didn’t want to risk the criminal and financial penalties that could come from non-compliance with state law. Still, some feel the district is misinterpreting the law.

The questions led board member Sharon El-Amin to ask school leaders if they could ask the state to allow an exception for the district. However, district officials said they had discussions with the state about alternatives to a longer school year but the Minnesota Department of Education made it clear they "wouldn't entertain" any scenario where the district didn't meet statute requirements.

Board members also questioned how the load of the longer school day would impact students at Minneapolis North – who already have longer school days than south Minneapolis high schools.

Missed school days

During the strike, Minneapolis students missed 15 school days. The state of Minnesota requires districts to provide 165 days of instruction and meet certain instructional hours based on grade.

Before the strike, the district had 170 instructional days planned. Under the resolution approved on Tuesday, the district added 10 school days to the calendar, after missing 15 days, allowing them to reach the minimum for days required.

To meet hours requirements, the district is also adding 42 minutes to each school day starting April 11. The extra minutes amount to 35 added instructional hours for students.

The plan to make up the class time was agreed to as part of negotiations with teachers.