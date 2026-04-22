Minneapolis salon mixes rock and roll with haircuts: Inside HiFi Hair and Records

The Brief HiFi Hair and Records is a hair salon and record store mixed together in downtown Minneapolis. The owner, Jonny Clifford, wants to bring the community together through music and hair.



A Minneapolis salon is turning heads by mixing rock and roll with haircuts, creating a one-of-a-kind experience for music lovers.

A salon where music and haircuts go hand in hand

What we know:

HiFi Hair and Records sits on the edge of downtown Minneapolis, marked by a leopard print awning and a vibe that’s all about community through music.

"I tried to model it after a barbershop," said Jonny Clifford, owner of the salon.

Clifford opened the shop in 2011, inspired by his father who introduced him to music and was battling terminal cancer at the time.

The salon brings together the hum of blow dryers and the sounds of rock and roll, with Clifford saying, "Music is the uniter. Most everyone who is alive today grew up on rock and roll."

He added a record store the following year, letting customers browse new and used vinyl and CDs while waiting for their appointment.

"I jokingly refer to it as the coolest waiting room in the city," said Clifford.

The shop is filled with memorabilia from music legends like Elvis, David Bowie and The Monkees. There’s even a wall dedicated to Minnesota’s local music scene.

Clifford said, "We’ve got Bobby V who I think never gets enough credit for his contributions to music in Minnesota."

Clifford’s journey from punk haircuts to community hub

Why you should care:

Clifford started cutting hair in the early 1980s because he and his friends in southwest Minneapolis couldn’t afford the punk haircuts they wanted.

Now, he not only looks the part—"Ronny Wood, Jeff Beck, Keith Richards, I’m always like old Keith Richards or young Keith Richards"—but he helps others feel like rock stars too.

"People are like make me look like a rock star and that is sort of a universal term right. Everyone wants to look like a rock star," said Clifford.

His goal is simple:

"If I can make a living and raise my family, pay my bills, have a business and be a part of a community, that is important to me. I win. That’s everything," said Clifford.

He is passionate about giving a boost to local musicians, saying, "I think they need it more. I love Lady Gaga and The Rolling Stones, but they are doing fine. Our local people haven’t made it national yet. They could use a voice. They could use a boost, and they need to be heard."

The salon’s rhythm is all about joy, music and community, and Clifford plans to keep it going.

"Til I kick over. I’ll probably be back standing behind the chair. And someone will complain I didn’t finish their haircut," said Clifford.

HiFi Hair and Records continues to be a place where music and style meet, giving Minnesota’s music scene a little extra volume.