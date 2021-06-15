Minneapolis pushes to reopen Lake Street, remove protester barricades

article

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says arrests will be made Tuesday if a protest no longer becomes peaceful in the Uptown area. This comes following the city's effort to reopen a section of Lake Street that has been shut down by demonstrators.

"We recognize that peaceful protest and First Amendment speech is extremely essential, not just to the healing process, but to the democratic process and we want to make sure that it’s protected… but we cannot allow the unauthorized closure of streets," said Frey during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Lake Street between Girard Avenue and Hennepin Avenue has been closed by protesters in response to the law enforcement shooting death of Winston Smith. Late Sunday evening, a protester died after a man drove into the intersection, an incident which ignited safety concerns.

"It is dangerous to have the street closed off with makeshift barriers. It has been dangerous for both to patrons, to residents, and also to protesters, who we have an obligation [to] make sure the people are indeed safe," said Frey.

Public works crews removed the protester's makeshift barricades Tuesday afternoon, but reporters on scene saw protesters put barriers back in place after crews and police left. City leaders say they have received many calls from businesses and residents in the area, calling for the area to be reopened.

Frey said additional law enforcement will be in Uptown Tuesday evening and will issue a dispersal order if the protest turns violent. He said after time is allowed for people leave, officers will make arrests.

"We’ve done our best in the last couple weeks to remain patient and understanding," said Minneapolis Police Inspector Katie Blackwell of the Fifth Precinct. "We’re very sensitive to the people who need to heal right now and have their voices heard."

Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender, a proponent of the defund the police movement, said the effort is a balance between the right to protest and keeping safety on the streets.

"This situation is a perfect example of the shortcomings of relying on a police-only system of safety. Sending police is the only mechanism to support safety after law enforcement harms or kills someone puts everyone, including law enforcement, in an impossible situation," said Bender, whose ward includes Uptown.

Over the last few weeks, the city has also been in the process of fully reopening East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, where protesters gathered for over a year following the death of George Floyd. Frey said he is "pleased with the progress" at that intersection, but noted differences with the Uptown protest, as Lake Street is a much larger commercial corridor.

"This ongoing occupation of street or an intersection in a way that is counter to access and is simply not safe, that's where we have an obligation to step and in and say no," said Frey.