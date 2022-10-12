Minneapolis police trying to identify suspects in Fremont Ave. shooting

article

Minneapolis police are asking for help from the public identifying the people involved in a deadly shooting on Fremont Avenue last week.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was found shot in an alleyway on Fremont Avenue North near 26th Avenue on Monday, October 3, seriously hurt but for that time still alive. He died two days later.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, officers shared a video apparently showing the suspects dumping the victim in the alleyway. They are hoping the video will help people identify the victims.

Officers say the vehicle involved had been taken in a carjacking earlier in the day and found hours later in the Ericsson neighborhood. By that point, the vehicle had been set on fire and witnesses reported seeing three men in masks running from the vehicle.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online. Police say all tips are anonymous and tipsters could be eligible for a reward.

Police also looking for suspect in March shooting

Wednesday night, Minneapolis police also put out a call, asking for help finding the suspect in a March shooting on the 1900 block of Colfax Avenue South.

Police believe Erica Roberts is responsible for the shooting of Tanasha Austin on March 18, 2022. Officers think Roberts could be in the St. Cloud area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911. They warn that Roberts should not be approached as she may be armed and dangerous.