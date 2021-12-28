Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis police report 64 carjackings in December, 9 over holiday weekend

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minneapolis
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department said this month alone there have been 64 reported carjackings in the city, an average of two per day.

Nine carjackings took place over the holiday weekend, from Thursday, Dec. 23 to Monday.

So far, December has seen fewer carjackings than in November, which had 112 reported incidents.

Minneapolis has seen a rash of carjackings this year. Earlier this month, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced he would be dedicating prosecutors for carjackings