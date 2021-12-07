Minneapolis police looking for woman missing for nearly a week

article

Police have issued an alert as they search for a woman reported missing in Minneapolis.

Officers say 42-year-old Christine Beeson hasn't been heard from since December 1, when she told her family she was planning a trip to Bayfield, Wisconsin before taking a flight scheduled for December 12.

However, police say Beeson never arrived in Bayfield and her whereabouts are currently unknown.

Officers say Beeson ay be driving a white 2008 Volkswagen EOS convertible with MN plate 337WAC.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 911 or the Minneapolis Police Department at 612-673-5588.