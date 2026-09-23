Minneapolis Police Department graduates 30 new recruits in one of its largest classes in years

The Brief A total of 30 new recruits graduated from the Minneapolis Police Academy, bringing the total number of sworn MPD officers to 643. The graduating class includes 28 men and 2 women, nine of whom come from six different countries. MPD has added 128 new officers so far this year, nearly double the 68 added in 2024.



A total of 29 new Minneapolis police officers took their oath at St. Olaf Catholic Church, marking a milestone for a department that has spent years rebuilding its ranks.

A growing force

What we know:

The graduating cohort of 30 recruits — 28 men and two women — completed the Minneapolis Police Academy and will now join the MPD. One of them will join the Minneapolis Park Police. The class is notable for its diversity, with nine graduates coming from six different countries.

With this class, the total number of sworn MPD officers now stands at 643, according to officials. While that number is higher than it has been in recent years, it remains well below the 731 officers mandated by the city charter.

‘There are high expectations’

The backstory:

MPD had roughly 900 officers before the pandemic and the unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd, but that number dropped to a low of around 500 officers a couple of years ago. According to an MPD spokesperson, since then, recruitment has been on an upswing.

So far this year, MPD has added 128 new officers — fewer than the 162 added last year, but nearly double the 68 added in 2024, according to the department.

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was on hand to mark the occasion and acknowledge the weight of the work ahead for the new officers.

"This is not easy work but we believe in you," said Jacob Frey.

MPD Cmdr. Monica Hanson pointed to the size of the class as a sign of momentum for the department.

"It's one of the largest classes in a while and it's a great place to be," said Hanson. "2020 was a tough year for all of us. But what we've seen since then is continuous support from both the community as well as our city leaders. People hear that and want to come here and work."

What's next:

MPD Chief Bill Peterson addressed the new officers directly during the ceremony, underscoring the significance of the role they are assuming.

"You are stepping into a role where your actions matter not only to this department but to everyone who calls Minneapolis home," said Peterson.

The new officers are expected to hit the streets for field training later this week.