Allina Health doctor strike: Union, hospital officials announce tentative agreement

The Brief A tentative agreement was reached between the Doctors Council-SEIU and Allina Health following a four-day unfair labor practice (ULP) strike last week. The union says the agreement will cover 150 doctors and last three years if ratified by members. This comes as Sutter Health, based in California, attempts to purchase Allina Health. That merger is still being reviewed by the Minnesota Attorney General.



Allina Health reached a tentative agreement with the Doctors Council-SEIU following three years of negotiations and a four-day strike last week.

The agreement still needs to be ratified before it goes into effect for 150 doctors and is set to be in place for three years.

READ MORE: Allina doctors at Mercy, Unity hospitals begin 4-day strike Monday

Allina Health Doctors Council-SEIU announce tentative agreement

What they're saying:

The union highlighted details of the agreement they say will protect doctors from burnout while allowing them to provide the best care possible for their patients.

Those protections include the following, according to a news release from the union:

"A grievance process to ensure protection when advocating for patients"

"Language on greater professional autonomy"

"Full release from non-competes in the case of lay-off"

"Transparency on compensation models, including overdue inflation adjustments"

President of SEIU/Doctors Council Dr. Quee shared the following statement:

"Reaching this agreement is an important moment for our physicians at Allina Health and a testament to their unity, determination, and commitment to one another and to their patients. These physicians stood together because they believe that doctors must have a meaningful voice in the decisions that affect their profession, their working conditions, and, most importantly, the care they provide to their patients. I am proud of our members and everyone who worked tirelessly to reach this agreement. After three years of negotiations and a four-day ULP strike, we now have an opportunity to move forward, strengthen the relationship between physicians and Allina, and focus together on what matters most, providing the quality care to the patients and communities we serve."

Allina Health response

The other side:

Allina Health shared the following statement on the tentative agreement:

"We are pleased to share that Allina Health and Doctors Council SEIU reached a tentative agreement. The agreement is subject to ratification by union membership."

Possible merger with Sutter Health

The backstory:

This comes as California-based Sutter Health aims to purchase Allina health, though the Minnesota Attorney General has yet to approve the merger.

READ MORE: Minnesota's Allina Health to join Sutter Health, investing $2 billion in health care

The specific terms and conditions of the deal are yet to be finalized, and regulatory approval is still pending. The organizations anticipate closing the transaction by the end of 2026.