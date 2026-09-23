Snelling Avenue closure: Southbound Hwy 51 shut down in Roseville and Arden Hills this weekend

The Brief Southbound Highway 51/Snelling Avenue will close between I-694 in Arden Hills and Highway 36 in Roseville starting at 9 p.m. Sept. 25 through 5 a.m. Sept. 28. Eastbound County Road C is fully closed between Snelling Avenue and East Snelling Service Drive through Sept. 23. Drivers should follow signed detours or use alternate routes to avoid delays.



Crews are working to resurface and improve Highway 51/Snelling Avenue between Arden Hills and Roseville, and that means several road and lane closures are in effect or on the way.

Current closures

What we know:

Starting Sept. 14 and running through Sept. 23, eastbound County Road C is fully closed between Snelling Avenue and East Snelling Service Drive. During that same stretch of time, westbound County Road C is reduced to one lane between those same two points. According to officials, the left lane of westbound County Road C will stay open for through traffic and drivers will be allowed to make a right turn onto northbound Snelling Avenue.

Also through Sept. 23, Highway 51/Snelling Ave. itself is down to one lane in both directions between Highway 36 and Grey Fox Road. Drivers should expect delays and plan extra time to get where they're going.

Crews are also relocating underground utilities along the west side of the highway as part of construction for a new trail. Officials warn drivers to watch for shoulder closures, workers and equipment along the west side of Highway 51 between Lydia Avenue and Snelling Avenue North (Ramsey County Road 76).

Upcoming weekend closure

What's next:

The bigger disruption comes at the end of the week. Starting at 9 p.m. Sept. 25 and lasting through 5 a.m. Sept. 28, southbound Highway 51/Snelling Avenue/Hamline Avenue will be fully closed between I-694 in Arden Hills and Highway 36 in Roseville for resurfacing work.

During the weekend closure, cross streets near active work zones will also face short-term closures. Officials said there will also be brief closures of the ramp and loop connecting southbound Snelling Ave. to eastbound and westbound Hwy 36 at various points during the weekend.

Detours and alternate routes

What we don't know:

The signed detour for the southbound closure runs eastbound on I-694, then southbound on I-35E and westbound on Hwy 36. Officials are encouraging drivers to follow those signed detours or find alternate routes to avoid congestion and delays.

It's worth noting that all construction activities and traffic impacts are weather and schedule dependent and subject to change. The webpage tracking these closures is not updated over the weekend or overnight — for the most current information, drivers can visit 511mn.org or call 511.

Officials said the northbound lanes of Snelling Avenue were resurfaced in late May, and work on the highway overall is expected to wrap up by mid-October.

Additional details on future traffic impacts will be posted as they become available.