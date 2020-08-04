Minneapolis Police Department cutting community service officer staff following budget cuts

The Minneapolis Police Department will be cutting its entire staff of community service officers due to recent budget cuts, according to Minneapolis Police Department Spokesman John Elder.

This move comes after the Minneapolis City Council approved a revised budget, which detailed more than $24 million in cuts across all departments. Mayor Frey signed off on those changes on July 29. The police department had its budget cut by about $1.5 million.

All 25 community service officers (CSOs), who work to assist the department, will be terminated by the end of the month, according to Elder. The paid position is held by a civilian, who oftentimes is in school studying to go into law enforcement.

Elder said cutting the program was a "difficult decision" for Chief Medaria Arradondo because the CSO position was a tool for extending and increasing diversity within the department, as CSOs would often become sworn officers following their training.