Minneapolis police, city leaders highlight progress under MDHR settlement compliance

The Brief City and police leaders say the Minneapolis Police Department is making progress in its compliance with the MDHR settlement agreement. While the MPD has made progress, they still struggle with some staffing shortages and meeting some of the outlined goals. The report covers a review period from Oct. 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025.



At a press conference on Tuesday, Minneapolis leaders highlighted the "significant strides" the Minneapolis Police Department and City of Minneapolis have made in compliance with the MDHR settlement agreement.

Progress report

Big picture view:

This progress was detailed in the second semi-annual report from Effective Law Enforcement for All (ELEFA), the independent monitor that oversees the police department’s compliance.

The first year of the settlement agreement focuses on the foundational phase of the implementation process. This includes updating policies and training, improving working conditions, implementing system upgrades and strengthening accountability.

The report released on Tuesday, covering the review period from Oct. 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, documents the "important and meaningful" efforts the MPD and City of Minneapolis have made toward implementing the agreement’s requirements.

Among the key areas of progress outlined in the report are the revision of several policies, the development and delivery of improved training for officers, ongoing efforts to improve technology and facilities to support the implementation, and making progress in reducing the backlog of misconduct complaint investigations.

"The City and the MPD have made more progress toward building a foundation for sustainable reform in the first year of monitoring than nearly any other jurisdiction," the report reads.

However, the report also acknowledges that the MPD did not meet several of its planned goals for the first year. The miss of these goals was "not due to a lack of commitment or diligence" but rather due to "a series of constraints… that were found to hinder the process." These constraints included ongoing staffing challenges, delays in contracting third-party vendors, competing priorities, and acclimating to the new practices.

The next review period takes place from April 1 to Sept. 30, 2025.

Leader's response

What they're saying:

City leaders weighed in on the progress and report during a press conference on Tuesday.

"Five years ago, the world watched as the murder of George Floyd ignited a movement for change. As we approach the anniversary of that day… I want to recognize that the aftermath of that tragic event began a needed journey of reform, healing, and a commitment to a more equitable and safer Minneapolis," said Jared Jeffries, the deputy commissioner of community safety. "The city has moved forward with more than reforming our police department. We continue to evolve our approach to community safety with an end goal of always providing the right response at the right time."

Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara said of the report, "The progress that we're talking about today is a testament to the commitment and dedication of not just our police department, but those in our community and across the entire city enterprise. I am proud of what has been accomplished and it is on display in this report."

You can find ELEFA's full report below.