Birdell Beeks Way unveiled in north Minneapolis, 10 years after beloved grandmother's death

The Brief Community members gathered in north Minneapolis Tuesday night to honor Birdell "Birdie" Beeks, who was killed by a stray bullet 10 years ago. At 6:03 p.m., the city unveiled the new "Birdell Beeks Way" on 21st Avenue between Penn and Queen. Beeks' family continues her legacy through the "Be the Voice" organization, supporting families impacted by gun violence.



A north Minneapolis neighborhood came together Tuesday night to celebrate the life and legacy of Birdell "Birdie" Beeks, a beloved grandmother killed by gang crossfire 10 years ago.

Street renaming honors Birdell Beeks’ memory

What we know:

Birdell Beeks was sitting in her minivan with her granddaughter when she was struck and killed by a stray bullet from gang crossfire. The shooting happened exactly 10 years ago at 6:03 p.m., May 26, on 21st Avenue between Penn and Queen. On Tuesday evening at that same time, the city officially renamed the stretch "Birdell Beeks Way."

Public Works crews put up the new street sign earlier in the day, preparing for the evening’s celebration. Family and neighbors say Birdie was known as a grandmother to the entire community, remembered for her kindness and care for others.

Family keeps Birdie’s spirit alive

Why you should care:

Birdie’s daughter, Bunny Beeks, has worked hard to keep her mother’s legacy alive with the organization "Be the Voice," which helps families impacted by gun violence.

"It keeps me in the spirit of my mom because she was such a caregiver and took care of people and so she keeps me going to be able to do stuff like this," said Bunny Beeks, Birdie Beeks’ daughter.

Birdie’s grandson, Rob Griffin, shared how much she meant to their family and the neighborhood.

"You ask my family, I was extremely spoiled by my grandmother. He’s the first grandchild. Whatever I wanted I pretty much got from her. And when my mom speaks to ya know my friends being able to use her as a grandma as well ya know there would be times I’d come home from my football game or basketball game and my friends would already be there playing in the backyard and stuff," said Rob Griffin, Birdie Beeks’ grandson.

A permanent memorial for Birdie is cared for by her family, who update it for holidays and continue to honor her memory every day.

Local perspective:

The loss of Birdie Beeks remains a significant moment in the community’s ongoing conversation about gun violence. Many remember her as someone who was always part of that discussion and whose life continues to inspire action and remembrance.

The unveiling of Birdell Beeks Way stands as a lasting tribute to her impact on the neighborhood and the ongoing efforts to support families affected by similar tragedies.

What we don't know:

Details about any ongoing investigation or suspects related to Birdie Beeks’ death were not provided.