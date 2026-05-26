Minnesota law now limits addictive social media features for kids under 16

The Brief Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed HF 4138 to strengthen protections for children on social media. The law limits addictive features, boosts privacy and increases parental controls for users under 16. Platforms must get parental consent for child accounts and face oversight from the Attorney General.



Minnesota is rolling out new rules to keep kids safer on social media, giving parents more control and putting stricter limits on what platforms can do.

Governor signs new law to protect children online

What we know:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed HF 4138, amending the Stop Harms From Addictive Social Media (SHASM) statute to create tougher safeguards for children using social media. The law requires platforms to get verified parental consent before letting kids under 16 create or keep accounts, and all child accounts must default to the highest privacy settings.

Parents will now have tools to monitor and limit their child’s social media use, and families can request account deletion if needed. Platforms must also make reasonable efforts to identify child users and apply these protections.

The law bans addictive features like infinite scroll, autoplay video, and push notifications for child accounts, and prohibits targeted paid commercial ads aimed at kids. The Minnesota Attorney General will oversee enforcement, and violations could lead to legal action.

What they're saying:

"As a teacher and a dad, I’ve seen firsthand how new and emerging technology can impact our children," said Gov. Walz. "As social media becomes more advanced, we need to make sure our families don’t fall victim to the powerful companies that use kids as a testing ground to make algorithms more addictive. Privacy and safety have to come first. This bill puts families back in the driver’s seat and makes sure technology works for our kids, not the other way around," said Walz.

The Annunciation Light Alliance, a group focused on prevention and reducing harm, praised the law, saying, "SHASM reflects that approach by recognizing the role social media and online environments can play in escalation, isolation, and exposure to harmful content before a crisis occurs. We are grateful to Governor Walz, bipartisan legislators, parents, students, and advocates who moved SHASM forward with courage and compassion, and we remain committed to working with Minnesota leaders on evidence-based solutions that help keep children safe at school, at home, in our communities, and online," said the Annunciation Light Alliance.

The law responds to growing concerns about youth mental health, excessive screen time and how online environments can contribute to harm. It aims to give families more control and reduce risks for children online.

What's next:

Social media platforms will need to update their systems to comply with the new law, including adding parental consent tools and disabling addictive features for minors. The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office will be responsible for making sure platforms follow the rules and taking action if they don’t.

Parents and guardians can expect new options to manage their children’s accounts and privacy settings as these changes roll out.

What we don't know:

The press release does not provide details about the implementation process.