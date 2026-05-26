Minnesota Aurora FC offers Pride shuttle from Target Center to TCO Stadium on June 6

The Brief Minnesota Aurora FC is offering a shuttle bus for fans attending a women’s sports doubleheader on Saturday, June 6. The day features a Lynx game, Aurora’s annual Pride Match and a post-game celebration at A Bar of Their Own. $1 from each featured drink sold at the post-game event will support Twin Cities Pride.



Fans can make a day of women’s sports on Saturday, June 6, thanks to a new shuttle bus and celebration experience being offered by the Minnesota Aurora FC.

Lynx, Aurora doubleheader Pride shuttle

What we know:

Minnesota Aurora FC is teaming up with the Minnesota Lynx, Meet Minneapolis and A Bar of Their Own to create a full-day women’s sports experience.

The day starts with the Lynx facing the Seattle Storm at Target Center at 12 p.m., followed by a shuttle ride to TCO Stadium for Aurora’s annual Pride Match against RKC Third Coast FC at 4 p.m.

After the Aurora match, the shuttle heads to A Bar of Their Own for a Pride Happy Hour, where $1 from every featured drink supports Twin Cities Pride.

What they're saying:

"There’s something really special happening around women’s sports in Minnesota right now, especially on summer Saturdays," said Saara Hassoun, President of Minnesota Aurora FC, in a statement. "We know thousands of fans will already be downtown that afternoon, and we wanted to create an easy, fun way for people to continue the experience together at Aurora’s Pride Match. This is about celebrating community, Pride and the incredible momentum behind women’s sports across the Twin Cities."

Timeline:

The full schedule for Saturday, June 6 includes:

12 p.m. — Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm at Target Center

2:30 p.m. — Shuttle from Target Center to TCO Stadium

4 p.m. — Minnesota Aurora FC vs. RKC Third Coast FC at TCO Stadium

6:30 p.m. — Post-game shuttle to A Bar of Their Own for Pride Happy Hour, with an optional return shuttle to Target Center

The backstory:

Organizers say Minnesota Aurora FC’s annual Pride Match has become a highlight for fans, celebrating diversity and inclusion in sports.

This year’s event is part of a broader push to "grow women’s sports culture in the Twin Cities, making it easier for fans to attend multiple events in one day."