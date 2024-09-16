Minneapolis police arrest man who shot teen boy hiding behind police precinct

Police say they found the suspect accused of shooting a 14-year-old boy Monday afternoon in downtown Minneapolis hiding in an alley behind a police precinct.

What we know

Officers from the 1st Precinct heard gunfire around 4:22 p.m. and found evidence of a shooting near 5th Street North and Hennepin Avenue but no suspect or victim.

Three minutes later, officers said they found the suspect in an alley behind the 1st Precinct building and recovered a gun.

A couple of minutes later, Metro Transit Police found the injured teenager near 8th Street North and Hennepin Avenue. The boy, who had at least one gunshot wound was taken to Hennepin Healthcare but officers say he's expected to survive his injuries. Police said he may have been trying to board a bus when he was found.

What's next?

The suspect was booked into the Hennepin County Jail for the shooting and on unrelated warrants. Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.

What are they saying?

In a statement on the shooting, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara lauded the actions of the officers who made the arrest:

"In the span of about 5 minutes, after hearing gunfire, officers located a scene, arrested a suspect, recovered a gun, and rendered aid to a teenager injured by the gunfire. This is incredible work by these officers, and I am thankful for the partnership we have with other law enforcement agencies, like the Metro Transit Police. However, this is yet another clear example of the very real problem of the gun violence we have in this city. MPD will continue its focused efforts to root out this problem that has such tragic results."