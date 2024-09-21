Minneapolis shooting leaves 2 men dead, 3 females injured

The Brief Two men are dead after a shooting in Minneapolis that also wounded two teenage girls and a woman. Police say they have arrested one person so far related to the incident. The fatal shooting happened just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of 5th Street South and Hennepin Avenue. Another unrelated shooting near 54th Street East and Nicollet Avenue left two people injured just before 3 a.m., but they are expected to survive. The men killed were 20 and 21 years old. The teen girls are 16 and 17 years old, and the woman is 23 years old.



What we know

Police say that a shooting just before 2 a.m. Saturday left a 20-year-old and a 21-year-old man dead.

Two girls, who are 16 and 17 years old, were also wounded in the shooting, along with a 23-year-old woman. All of them are expected to survive.

The shooting happened after multiple fights broke out in downtown Minneapolis near the intersection of 5th Street South and Hennepin Avenue, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Police say they arrested one person related to the incident who is currently facing riot charges.

Officers also reportedly recovered a handgun from the scene of the shooting.

What we don't know

Police could not quantify the exact number of people in the fights that led to the shooting, but said several groups were involved.

Police say more arrests could be coming, but have not announced any as of Saturday morning.

Separate shooting

Minneapolis police confirmed another shooting near 54th Street East and Nicollet Avenue around 2:50 a.m. Saturday that left two people with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe that shooting is unrelated to the one on Hennepin Avenue.

Background

Another incident left a teenage girl dead after a woman drove into a crowd in the exact same area.

That woman was arrested shortly after the incident and is charged with murder.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.