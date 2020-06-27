Minneapolis Park Police: Juvenile sexually assaulted at Powderhorn Park
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Park Police says a juvenile was sexually assaulted at Powderhorn Park overnight Thursday.
According to the Park Police, they were notified by Abbott Northwestern Hospital early Friday morning that a juvenile victim was sexually assaulted at the park overnight.
Individuals from the park brought the victim to the hospital after the incident.
The sexual assault is under investigation and anyone with information about it is asked to call 911.