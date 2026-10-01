Walz signs executive order to cut fuel costs for Minnesota farmers, loggers, and truckers

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order allowing vehicles hauling farm and forest products to carry heavier loads to help cut fuel costs during harvest season. Diesel prices have surged above $6.50 per gallon nationally, according to AAA, putting added pressure on Minnesota farmers. The order is effective immediately and runs through Oct. 30.



Minnesota farmers, loggers and truckers are getting some relief at a time when fuel costs are hitting hard.

Harvest-season help from the governor's office

What we know:

Gov. Tim Walz signed an Executive Order allowing vehicles transporting agricultural and forest products to exceed regular weight limits by up to 10 percent on state and local highways. The idea is straightforward — by hauling more per trip, producers and drivers can make fewer runs and burn less fuel during the critical harvest season.

The weight-limit relief covers vehicles moving corn, soybeans, wheat, potatoes, carrots, sugar beets and forest products from harvest sites to the first unloading point. It applies to state and local highways but not interstate highways.

What they're saying:

"Trump started a war with no clear mission, end, or plan to protect American families from the economic wreckage," said Walz. "Minnesotans are paying the price every time they fill up their tank or buy groceries. While Trump focuses on ballrooms and alienating our allies, Minnesota is left to clean up the damage caused by his reckless war. We are standing with the farmers, loggers, truckers, and families who feed our communities, power our economy, and keep Minnesota moving."

The order also gives temporary hours-of-service relief to motor carriers and drivers hauling fuel products — including diesel, fuel oil, gasoline, ethanol and biodiesel — as part of emergency relief efforts. It does not waive requirements regarding driver qualifications, commercial driver's licenses, drug and alcohol testing or equipment needed for safe vehicle operation.

Fuel costs and what's driving them

By the numbers:

Diesel prices have climbed above $6.50 per gallon nationally, according to AAA, adding pressure on farmers during a harvest season already marked by uncertainty from ongoing trade disputes. Minnesota farmers report that roughly 90% of the fuel used on their farms goes toward planting, caring for and harvesting crops. Corn and soybean production requires about eight gallons of fuel per acre, with two to three of those gallons used during harvest alone.

Big picture view:

Minnesota is not alone in taking this kind of action. Governors in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Louisiana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Texas have issued similar orders, according to the release. The executive order takes effect immediately and stays in place until it is rescinded or until Oct. 30, whichever comes first. The state said it continues to look at additional options to support Minnesota's farmers, loggers, truckers and fuel haulers.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what additional steps the state may take beyond this executive order to address rising fuel costs for Minnesota's agricultural and transportation communities.