St. Peter incident now resolved after public asked to stay away from area

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The Brief Authorities responded to an active incident in St. Peter and asked the public to stay away. Nicollet County officials warned residents to avoid the area of Bunker Avenue and Washington Avenue in St. Peter, as well as a nearby section of Cedar Ridge Road. The situation was resolved just after 4:30 p.m., according to St. Peter police.



The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office asked the public to stay away from an area in St. Peter as authorities responded to an active incident.

The situation was resolved just after 4:30 p.m., according to St. Peter police.

St. Peter law enforcement response

What we know:

A large law enforcement presence was seen on Cedar Ridge Road as well as the area of Bunker Avenue and Washington Avenue.

St. Peter police said at about 4:37 p.m. that the situation is now resolved.

Aerial images showed police and deputies surrounding a wooded area.

What we don't know:

No information on the nature of the incident has been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.