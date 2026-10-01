St. Peter incident now resolved after public asked to stay away from area
ST. PETER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office asked the public to stay away from an area in St. Peter as authorities responded to an active incident.
The situation was resolved just after 4:30 p.m., according to St. Peter police.
St. Peter law enforcement response
What we know:
A large law enforcement presence was seen on Cedar Ridge Road as well as the area of Bunker Avenue and Washington Avenue.
St. Peter police said at about 4:37 p.m. that the situation is now resolved.
Aerial images showed police and deputies surrounding a wooded area.
What we don't know:
No information on the nature of the incident has been released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
The Source: This story uses information shared by Nicollet County officials and the St. Peter Police Department.