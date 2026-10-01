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St. Peter incident now resolved after public asked to stay away from area

By
FOX 9
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 1, 2026 4:29 PM CDT
Published October 1, 2026 4:29 PM CDT
article

Police respond to an active incident in St. Peter.  (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Authorities responded to an active incident in St. Peter and asked the public to stay away.
    • Nicollet County officials warned residents to avoid the area of Bunker Avenue and Washington Avenue in St. Peter, as well as a nearby section of Cedar Ridge Road.
    • The situation was resolved just after 4:30 p.m., according to St. Peter police.

ST. PETER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office asked the public to stay away from an area in St. Peter as authorities responded to an active incident.

The situation was resolved just after 4:30 p.m., according to St. Peter police. 

St. Peter law enforcement response

What we know:

A large law enforcement presence was seen on Cedar Ridge Road as well as the area of Bunker Avenue and Washington Avenue.

St. Peter police said at about 4:37 p.m. that the situation is now resolved. 

Aerial images showed police and deputies surrounding a wooded area. 

What we don't know:

No information on the nature of the incident has been released. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Source: This story uses information shared by Nicollet County officials and the St. Peter Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMinnesota