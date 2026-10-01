'Our entire universe was destroyed': Renee Good's family sues over ICE shooting death

The Brief Renee Good's family filed two lawsuits against the federal government, alleging constitutional violations led to her shooting death during Operation Metro Surge. One lawsuit is a civil rights claim; the other invokes the 1871 Ku Klux Klan Act, alleging the Trump Administration designed Operation Metro Surge in a way that encouraged constitutional violations. The federal government declined to comment, citing pending litigation.



The family of Renee Good filed two lawsuits against the federal government, claiming constitutional violations led to her death during Operation Metro Surge.

Two lawsuits, two serious claims

What we know:

Good's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit and an excessive force lawsuit related to her death on Jan. 7, 2026.

One is a civil rights lawsuit alleging the government violated Good's constitutional rights when an agent shot and killed her.

The other invokes the 1871 Ku Klux Klan Act, claiming the Trump Administration designed Operation Metro Surge in a way that encouraged those constitutional violations.

Attorneys for Good's family say Agent Jonathan Ross shot her three times, including twice through an open window from which she had just told agents she wasn't mad at them. According to the attorneys, none of the shots were justified, and they say Trump Administration officials encouraged confrontations and led agents to believe they would never face consequences.

READ MORE: Renee Good shooting: Family files 2 civil lawsuits in deadly shooting by ICE agent

Dig deeper:

Good's partner, Becca Good, spoke publicly for the first time as the family announced the lawsuits.

"I'm here today because last January, the whole world had to watch as our entire universe was destroyed," said Becca Good.

Family members say Renee brought light wherever she went. Her brother also addressed the public, reflecting on the surprising and troubling knowledge her death brought for him personally.

"I deeply regret that it took the death of Renee to wake me up to the fact that no one in this country is untouchable. I'm sure many people feel as though they are safe. My family had the unfortunate privilege of learning the hard way," said Brent Ganger, Renee Good's brother.

A campaign of targeting, attorneys say

The backstory:

The federal government and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) declined to respond to FOX 9's request for comment, citing pending litigation.

At the time of the shooting, the federal government called Renee Good a domestic terrorist who tried to run down Agent Ross. Her family says the video proves otherwise, and they want a jury to decide who's right.

What they're saying:

Ben Berkman, an attorney for Good's family, said the shooting was not an isolated event.

"Renee's death was the predictable result of a coordinated campaign by senior administration officials, a campaign to target Somali and Hispanic Minnesotans and to silence anyone who dared to raise their voice," said Berkman.

Good's family members say they're still not mad at the agents and represent a lot of differing political perspectives, but they share the goal of standing up for Renee by standing up for the Constitution.

"True accountability and change is the only way to make sure that no other family has to go through what we have," said Becca Good.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known when or even if the lawsuits will go before a jury or what the outcome of the litigation will be.