Minneapolis Park Board releases 2 designs for Bde Maka Ska pavilion rebuild

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has released two proposed concepts for the new pavilion site at Bde Maka Ska. The former pavilion was demolished in May 2019 after it was damaged in a fire.

Both concepts would divide the pavilion into two buildings, replacing the one building lost to the fire. In both concepts, the buildings would have food service areas, with the northern building representing the main restaurant space and the southern building including space for additional food service as well as the restrooms.

The promenade in Concept A (Minneapolis Park and Recreation)

The two-building layout facilitates better, year-round operations, according to the park board.

Among the priorities for the park board in the pavilion rebuild are providing space for performances and art as well as providing economic opportunities for Black, indigenous and people color communities.

Concept A

A birds-eye view of Concept A. (Minneapolis Park and Recreation)

Elevated outdoor dining patio, including shaded community tables

Bar seating along lake’s edge

Vendor area between the two buildings

Lower patio with fire pit and shaded seating area/performance space that could be maintained for winter use

Concept B

A birds-eye view of Concept B. (Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board)

Elevated, circular patio with a shaded seating area

Vendor and performance area is on the outside of the elevated patio, with a dedicated informal seating area opposite it

Space for pop-up vendor market along the promenade

Covered seating areas close to the building

Fire pit and seating area near southern building that could be maintained for winter use

The elevated patio for Concept B. (Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board)

The public is invited to provide feedback on the proposed concepts for the new pavilion through an online survey or at one of three online open houses:

March 23, 12-1 p.m.

March 24, 5-6 p.m.

March 29, 7-8 p.m.

Construction is expected to begin in summer 2022.

The former pavilion, which was built in 1930, was destroyed on May 16, 2019 when discarded hookah embers caused the building to catch fire. Crews later tore down the building and paved over the site. The fire displaced food vendor Lola on the Lake, which has since been operating out of a food truck in the area.