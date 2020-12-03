Design team chosen to create new Bde Maka Ska pavilion after fire

article

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has selected its design team for the new park pavilion at Bde Maka Ska to replace the building that burned down last year.

The Cunningham Group will lead the team to create the new facility, which will include a commercial kitchen, expanded bathrooms, and additional space yet to be determined. Starting in January, there will be virtual and in-person opportunities for community engagement for the design.

The design process will take all of 2021 with construction expected to begin in 2022 and concessions at the facility returning for the 2023 season.

The former pavilion, which was built in 1930, was destroyed on May 16, 2019 when discarded hookah embers caused the building to catch fire. Crews later tore down the building and paved over the site. The fire displaced food vendor Lola on the Lake, which has since been operating out of a food truck in the area.