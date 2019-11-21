Minneapolis officials call for victim impact statements in fatal bus stop beating of 75-year-old man

article

Minneapolis officials put out a citywide call Thursday for victim impact statements in the fatal beating of a 75-year-old man at a bus stop earlier this month.

Leroy Davis-Miles, 23, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Shirwa Hassan Jibril on Nov. 6.

According to the charges, Davis-Miles and his friends threatened to attack Jibril after he asked them to lower their voices on the bus. When Jibril exited the bus at the Chicago-Lake Transit Center, the group followed. Surveillance video showed Davis-Miles punched Jibril, who fell and hit his head on the pavement. He died from his injuries less than a week later.

Davis-Miles has 12 prior adult convictions for felony crimes such as terroristic threats, domestic assault by strangulation, violate no contact order and fifth degree drug possession.

The city is asking who has been harmed by Davis-Miles’ actions or similar behavior by others or whose family, friends, neighbors or businesses have been harmed by him to write victim impact statements, focusing on how they have been affected physically, emotionally or financially.

Victim impact statements should be submitted to Minneapolis Police Department crime prevention specialist John Baumann at john.baumann@minneapolis.gov by Dec. 9 if possible. Victims can remain anonymous.

Davis-Miles will make his next court appearance on Dec. 12.

