Minneapolis installs NARCAN vending machine on city’s north side

The Brief Minneapolis leaders have announced the installation of the first free NARCAN vending machine on the north side of the city, at 2002 Lowry Ave. N. The vending machine provides 24-hour access to more than 100 boxes of NARCAN that can reverse the effects of an overdose. In July 2024, Minneapolis leaders installed the first-ever vending machine outside Fire Station 21, which has since dispensed more than 1,700 boxes of NARCAN.



Hoping to battle opioid-related deaths in the area, Minneapolis leaders have announced the first-ever NARCAN vending machine on the north side of the city.

New Minneapolis NARCAN vending machine

What we know:

Located outside of Fire Station 14 at 2002 Lowry Ave. N., the vending machine provides 24-hour access to more than 100 boxes of NARCAN – each holding two doses.

The boxes will reportedly be free to community members, with no barriers.

Why you should care:

NARCAN works to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and could potentially save the life of someone experiencing overdoses from heroin, oxycodone, fentanyl and more.

NARCAN vending machines

The backstory:

In July 2024, Minneapolis leaders announced the installation of the first-ever naloxone vending machine outside of Fire Station 21 on the city’s south side.

From 2017 to 2021, there were reportedly 38 opioid-related deaths in the area, according to city officials.

Minneapolis residents account for 20% of opioid-related deaths in Minnesota over the last five years, despite making up just 7.5% of the population.

From July 2024 through April 2025, more than 1,700 boxes of NARCAN have been dispensed through the vending machine.