Minneapolis neighborhood leaders issue tips to protect residents as another riot looms

As Minneapolis faces the possibility of another night of unrest, neighborhood groups are providing advice for residents to protect themselves and their homes.

During meetings held via Zoom and at parks on Saturday, community leaders provided a number of suggestions after the city went through another night of riots, looting, and fires.

Among the suggestions, the groups are urging people to be prepared for fires. They are asking families and households to have fire escape plans, water hoses set up, if possible, and be prepared to help others. According to leaders, "bucket brigades" helped stop some fires set during early nights.

They are also encouraging people to bring trash and recycling bins inside, as they can provide easy sources to set fires. The groups also urge people to bring grills, fire pits, and anything with propane into your garage or safe storage areas.

Residents should leave lights on overnight and make noise if you see something suspicious. As always, residents should be on the lookout for people causing problems.