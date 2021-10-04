Minneapolis Mayor tests negative for COVID-19 after possible exposure

Update: Mayor Jacob Frey tested negative for COVID-19, his office reported Monday night.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is in quarantine after his office learned a person who attended one of his campaign events recently tested positive for COVID-19, his office reported Monday.

According to Frey's office, someone who attended one of his campaign events last week tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor's office said that he is fully vaccinated, and while he's not currently experiencing symptoms, "he is committed to following public health guidance."

A spokesperson said Mayor Frey is awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test, which could be returned as soon as Monday night.