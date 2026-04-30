Minneapolis Mayor Frey blocks eviction notice extension for second time

The Brief Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has vetoed a second city council ordinance on pre-eviction notices. The council attempted to extend notice periods from 30 to 60 days, then from 30 to 45 days. The ordinances followed a federal immigration crackdown that left some residents afraid to go to work.



Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoed an extended pre-eviction notice ordinance for a second time.

City council's efforts to extend pre-eviction notices

What we know:

The Minneapolis City Council first tried to extend the required pre-eviction notice period from 30 to 60 days, then adjusted the proposal to 45 days after the initial veto.

Frey has now vetoed both attempts by the council to extend the notice period, keeping the current 30-day requirement in place.

The ordinances were introduced after a federal immigration crackdown in Minneapolis. Some residents and their families reported skipping work out of fear of being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which led to difficulties paying rent.

What they're saying:

Frey argued in a letter to the city council that rental assistance is the best way to support renters. He recently signed $3.8 million in rental assistance, with more money from the city becoming available in the future.

He also argued that Minneapolis has a longer pre-eviction notice period than most cities in the country.

The full letter can be read below:

Frey sent the following statement regarding the veto:

"Eviction extensions and moratoriums will create a larger debt trap for our already vulnerable neighbors facing housing insecurity as a result of Operation Metro Surge. As I articulated when I vetoed a 60-day eviction notice, rental assistance is the best way to support renters. That’s why I have signed $3.8 million in rental assistance and secured $3 million in matching funds."