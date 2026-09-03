Minneapolis mass shooting victims, wounded officers identified

The Brief Authorities have identified the people who died in the Minneapolis mass shooting as well as the police officers who were wounded by gunfire. The two civilians killed were residents of the apartment complex where the mass shooting happened. The two Minneapolis police officers who were shot are expected to survive.



The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released the names of the people who died in a downtown Minneapolis mass shooting and the officers who were wounded by gunfire when they responded to the scene.

READ MORE: Minneapolis mass shooting: Full timeline revealed

Authorities name victims in mass shooting and wounded officers

What we know:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released the names of the two people killed during the mass shooting.

They have been identified as Dale Henry Spry, 63, and Muse A. Afrah, 61. Both are believed to have lived at the apartment complex where the shooting happened, officials say.

The two Minneapolis police officers injured by gunfire are identified as Officer Joseph Michnowski, who has been with the department since 2021, and Officer Yahye Ahmed, who has been with the department since November 2024.

Authorities also named Liban Mohamed Ibrahim as an officer who fired his weapon during the incident.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office also identified the suspected shooter as 35-year-old Carlton Neal Johnson II, who died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to a preliminary autopsy. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

What we don't know:

The BCA said investigators are still working to determine if any other officers fired their weapons.