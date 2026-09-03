Tractor rollover kills man, seriously injures 2 children in southern Minnesota

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The Brief A farm tractor rolled over near rural Wells, Minnesota, trapping three people underneath, including two boys. The driver, a 48-year-old man from Walters, was pronounced dead at the scene. Both boys are believed to have suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to Mayor Clinic in Rochester.



A farm tractor that rolled over in a ditch left one man dead, and two boys seriously hurt in southern Minnesota.

Deadly tractor crash

What we know:

Just before 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, a tractor carrying a 48-year-old man and two boys, ages 8 and 10, entered a steep ditch at the wrong angle, causing it to roll over near the intersection of 570th Avenue and 108th Street in Wells, Minn.

The man and two children were trapped underneath the tractor and first responders worked to extricate them, according to the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office.

The 8-year-old boy was airlifted from the scene to the Mayo Clinic. The 10-year-old boy was first transported to a local hospital, then airlifted to the same hospital in Rochester.

The 48-year-old man from Walters, Minn., was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Further details about the boys' condition were not released, but the sheriff’s office said they likely suffered serious injuries.

Authorities have not released information about the relationship between the two boys and the man who was operating the tractor.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.