Apple Valley bus crash: Transport bus carrying 11 children overturns at busy intersection

The Brief Two buses crashed at an Apple Valley intersection Wednesday morning, overturning one of the vehicles. The overturned transport bus was carrying a driver and 11 children; the school bus had a driver and 28 passengers. Injuries were reported as minor and roads reopened around 10:30 a.m.



A school bus and a smaller transport bus crashed at a busy Apple Valley intersection Wednesday, overturning the transport bus and prompting a large emergency response.

What happened at the intersection

What we know:

At approximately 9:10 a.m., authorities responded to the crash at the intersection of 140th Street West and Galaxie Avenue.

A full-size school bus owned by Independent School District 196 was heading westbound on 140th Street when a smaller transport bus operated by Kinder Care Education, turning left from eastbound 140th Street to northbound Galaxie Avenue, collided with it at the intersection. The larger school bus sustained front-end damage, while the transport bus was struck on the passenger side and overturned.

The transport bus was carrying a driver and 11 children at the time of the crash. The Independent School District 196 bus had a driver and 28 passengers of varying ages on board. First responders and bystanders helped evacuate everyone from the overturned transport bus. Apple Valley Fire personnel and Allina paramedics treated those injured at the scene, with all injuries reported as minor.

The response and road closures

The crash caused significant traffic delays as several roads in the area were closed following the collision.

Roads reopened around 10:30 a.m.