Fridley fatal bus crash: Driver dies after rear-ending Metro Transit bus at railroad crossing

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The Brief Metro Transit says a driver who rear-ended a bus in Fridley on Thursday morning is dead. Authorities say the bus was stopped at a railroad crossing near East River Road Northeast and 43rd Avenue Northeast just before 7 a.m. The bus driver reported minor injuries, and officials say no bus passengers were injured.



Authorities say a driver died after rear-ending a Metro Transit bus in Fridley.

Fatal crash involving Metro Transit bus in Fridley

What we know:

Metro Transit says the crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Thursday when a Route 827 bus was stopped at railroad tracks near the intersection of East River Road Northeast and 43rd Avenue Northeast in Fridley.

Authorities say a driver then struck the bus from behind. That driver was then taken to the hospital, where they died from their injuries.

Images of the aftermath of the crash show a white Chevy SUV with severe front-end damage.

There were no passengers in the vehicle that was driven into the bus, authorities say.

Metro Transit said the bus driver reported minor injuries, but no passenger injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Details on the identity of the driver who died were not released.

What's next:

The Metro Transit Police Department said it is leading the investigation into the incident with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.