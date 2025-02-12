Minneapolis man recovering after being shot for looking out the window

The Brief Boyd Hansen, 54, was shot Tuesday morning when he looked out a window. The suspect who shot him was part of a trio that went on a random crime spree, police said. The shooting was caught on surveillance video.



A Minneapolis man is on the road to recovery after he was shot by burglars when he looked out his window after hearing a noise.

Crime spree turns violent; man shot in face

The backstory:

Three men went on a two-hour crime spree Tuesday morning, breaking into several garages, carjacking a man at gunpoint and shooting two people, Minneapolis police said.

The suspects, who have not been arrested, were captured on surveillance video moments before the first shooting, on 25th Avenue South. In the video, three men get out of a white sedan and break into a garage, police said. The suspects then return to the car. One of them appears to notice something in the distance and fires a single round in that direction.

The bullet hit Hansen, tearing through his jaw and knocking out some of his teeth before lodging in his shoulder, his longtime girlfriend, Denise Ward, said.

He had looked out of his second-floor window after hearing noise outside, which is when the gunman noticed him and opened fire, she said.

The suspects were involved in six incidents, including a robbery on East Lake Street that ended with a man shot in the chest, leaving him with potentially life-threatening injuries, police said.

What they're saying:

Ward was downstairs at the time of the shooting. She did not hear the gunshot, but she saw the aftermath.

"I just heard him yelling, ‘Call 911! I’ve been shot!’" she explained. "He had a big wad of paper towels, bleeding everywhere."

Ward said Hansen is recovering at a hospital, where he underwent surgery on Tuesday to remove the bullet from his shoulder. She said another surgery, on his jaw, is planned for later in the week.

"There’s going to be a long road, but I’m thankful it went this way," she said. "A couple inches up you got a shot to the eye, lodged in the brain. A couple down – the aorta, spinal cord."

What's next:

Police are still searching for the three suspects. They have recovered two vehicles connected to the crime spree.