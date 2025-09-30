Minneapolis man charged in Loring Park double homicide

The Brief Robert Warren, 51, has been charged in a Minneapolis shooting that killed two men. Warren is accused of "ambushing" and fatally shooting the two men after an argument in a Loring Park apartment building. Warren was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.



Robert Warren, 51, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder with intent, and two counts of possessing a firearm after being convicted of violent crime after police say he killed two men inside a Loring Park apartment building in Minneapolis.

Charges in Minneapolis double homicide

The backstory:

On Sept. 27, just before 2 p.m., officers responded to a call about a fight in the lobby of an apartment building at 15 East Grand Street.

When police arrived, they found two men dead from gunshot wounds. A shotgun and shotgun shells were recovered at the scene.

One of the victims was found in the first floor lobby, and the second was found inside the second floor hallway, police said.

When an officer entered the apartment building, Warren "laid down prone" without the officer giving any commands, the charges said. He was then arrested.

Warren and two victims lived in the apartment building.

Court documents say that officers spoke with the 911 caller, who said that Warren and one of the victims had a physical confrontation in the entryway of the apartment building. The caller saw that Warren had a knife, and separated Warren from the victim. As the caller was calling 911, they heard gunshots.

Surveillance footage captures shooting

Dig deeper:

Officers were able to obtain surveillance footage of the shooting.

Video shows the physical confrontation between Warren and one of the victims. The video continues to show Warren going up the stairs to his second-floor apartment and the two victims going to the fifth floor in the elevator.

According to court documents, the victims got back into the elevator and went to the second floor where Warren was allegedly waiting for them.

As the victims exited the elevator, Warren "ambushed" them from behind with a shotgun trained on them, the video showed.

Warren then stood outside the elevator car and fired a shot at one of the victim's neck. Warren then went across the second-floor elevator bay and shot the second victim in the neck.

Warren has two prior felony convictions for domestic assault and third-degree assault.

What's next:

Warren is set to have his first court appearance on Oct. 1.