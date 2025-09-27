2 killed in shooting at a Loring Park apartment building in Minneapolis

The Brief Minneapolis police are investigating a double homicide after two men were shot and killed inside an apartment building in the Loring Park neighborhood. Police say the suspect was arrested at the scene without incident. The three men involved lived in the apartment building, and an argument between them led to gunfire.



Two men were shot and killed inside an apartment building in the Loring Park neighborhood of Minneapolis Saturday afternoon.

Double homicide in Minneapolis

What we know:

According to Minneapolis police, just before 2 p.m., officers responded to a call about a fight in the lobby of an apartment building at 15 East Grand Street.

When police arrived, they found two men dead from gunshot wounds. A shotgun and shotgun shells were recovered at the scene.

One of the victims was found in the first floor lobby, and the second was found inside the second floor hallway, police said.

Police say they arrested the suspect in the shooting without incident.

According to authorities, all three men were residents of the apartment building and knew each other.

Police believe that an argument between the three men escalated to gunfire.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the men who were killed.

It is not known what the men were arguing about.