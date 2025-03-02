Minneapolis man charged after trying to provide support to ISIS

The Brief A Minneapolis man has been arrested and charged after trying to join the terrorist organization ISIS. Prosecutors say the man, Abdisatar Ahmed Hassan, tried to travel from Minnesota to Somalia twice to join ISIS, but was unsuccessful in both attempts. Hassan was very vocal about his support of ISIS, and praised the perpetrator of the Jan. 1 New Orleans ISIS-inspired terrorist attack, according to prosecutors.



A Minneapolis man has been arrested and charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS.

According to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), Abdisatar Ahmed Hassan was charged with one count of attempting to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Hassan was arrested on Thursday and had his first court appearance Friday.

The backstory:

The DOJ says Hassan tried to travel from Minnesota to Somalia to join ISIS on two different occasions, but neither were successful. He tried to hide his reason for traveling as visiting family, despite having none in Somalia. He was also traveling with his birth certificate, naturalization certificate, and high school diploma.

The FBI found that Hassan had been pubically supporting ISIS on social media account, while also communicating with a Facebook account for the "Manjaniq Media Center" which is a media organization of the Islamic Caliphate, and reportedly encourages people to travel and join ISIS.

Hassan also allegedly praised the man behind the Jan. 1 terrorist attack in New Orleans, investigators found.

On Feb. 21, Hassan reportedly posted a video of him driving while holding a small ISIS flag inside his car, and another video with an open knife in his lap. The FBI then observed Hassan driving while holding the ISIS flag again.

What they're saying:

"As we have all seen in recent months, ISIS and its supporters pose the gravest of dangers to our communities," said Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick. "Those who support foreign terrorist organizations in our homeland—like Hassan—are a clear and present threat to our national security. They will be held to account."

"The FBI will continue to aggressively use all of our authorities to investigate and arrest anyone who assists foreign terrorist organizations," said Alvin M. Winston Sr. of FBI Minneapolis. "Hassan allegedly attempted to travel to Somalia to join ISIS on two occasions and publicly shared support of ISIS on his social media accounts. Such acts are wholly unacceptable, and the FBI will work tirelessly with our partners to hold accountable those who attempt to support terrorists."