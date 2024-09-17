Minneapolis leaders to vote on ordinance extending landlord eviction notice

Tenant's rights advocates say 90% of evictions are due to unpaid rent, but renters in Minneapolis could soon get more time to come up with their rent money or risk being removed from their home.

What we know

Earlier this year, a new state law went into effect requiring landlords to give tenants 14-day notice before they file for eviction.

Now the Minneapolis City Council is considering going even further, giving renters 30 days because rental assistance in Hennepin County can take two to three weeks to arrive.

"Right now we know that when folks need rent assistance and more support, 14 days is not enough – 30 days is a better opportunity for us to be able to help a renter who is struggling," said Minneapolis City Council member Jason Chavez, who proposed the ordinance.

Supporters of the proposed ordinance say people who are evicted in Hennepin County are more likely to end up in a shelter or unhoused.

"This is a homeless prevention tool and it also is a pro renter ordinance that makes sure that there are more resources for residents, rather than less," Chavez said.

Ordinance opposition

Opponents say housing providers will feel the financial squeeze from longer timelines and could mean they won't receive rent for two to three months.

"That mom-and-pop owner is trying to make mortgage payments without the rent, and they could potentially lose the property," said Cecil Smith, president and CEO of Minnesota Multi Housing Association.

They say a better solution would be getting rental assistance for those who need it in a more timely manner.

"If this is an emergency, if people need to make rent and pay rent, then let's expedite the process, but not extend timelines where you're potentially putting housing providers at financial risk through no fault of their own," said Smith.

Brooklyn Center and St Louis Park have passed similar ordinances.

The Minneapolis City Council is scheduled to vote on the ordinance on Sept. 18.