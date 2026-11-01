Annunciation shooting: Minneapolis Inspector honored for initial response

The Brief The International Association of Chiefs of Police and Axon on Friday named Minneapolis Police Insp. Ryan Kelly one of two Officer of the Year recipients. Minneapolis police said the award partly recognizes Kelly's actions on Aug. 27, 2025, during the shooting at Annunciation Church and School. Minneapolis officers have now received the award in consecutive years.



Minneapolis Police Inspector Ryan Kelly is receiving international recognition for his response to the Annunciation School mass shooting, and his years of service.

Why Ryan Kelly received the award

Minneapolis police say the annual honor from the International Association of Chiefs of Police and Axon recognizes officers who show leadership, excellence and dedication to public safety, often in high-risk situations. The department said Kelly was one of two recipients announced Oct. 30.

What they're saying:

"I humbly accept this award on behalf of Minneapolis Police officers and the hundreds of first responders who came to help that day to make sure those kids went home," said Kelly. "For the Annunciation community and those survivors who continue to persevere. Finally, and most of all, I accept this award for Fletcher and Harper."

City leaders said Kelly's courage, expertise and decisive leadership helped save lives.

"Our Minneapolis police officers are recognized nationally for embodying traits of bravery and service, and Inspector Ryan Kelly is continuing this tradition," said Mayor Jacob Frey. "His fearless acts in the face of great danger at Annunciation, coupled with his daily commitment to the wellbeing of community members impacted by gun violence makes him a perfect choice for this award. The City of Minneapolis is proud to have this true public servant on our team."

Interim Police Chief Bill Peterson talked about Kelly's initial response in a video recently released by the city.

"Inspector Kelly met an unthinkable moment with absolute calm and extraordinary courage," said Peterson. "His actions that day exemplify the highest standards of valor and reflect the unwavering commitment of our department to protect our City. I couldn't be more proud of Inspector Kelly and all those who responded."

Kelly's career and the department's streak

This is the second consecutive year Minneapolis officers have received the award. Officer Jamal Mitchell, honored posthumously, Officer Nick Kapinos, Officer Luke Kittock and Officer Eric Withanom were recognized for their actions on May 30, 2024, during gunfire with suspects that took Mitchell's life.

Timeline:

On Aug. 27, 2025, Minneapolis police said Kelly was the first on the scene at the Annunciation School shooting. The department said he went into the church, found numerous children and adults hurt by gunfire and began helping the wounded using his military training and experience.

Kelly joined the department in 2013, became a sergeant in 2021 and a lieutenant in 2025, then was named inspector of the 5th Precinct in 2026. He also brings 18 years of U.S. Army combat medic service and a master's degree in criminal justice leadership.