36 dogs rescued from unlicensed breeder in Cass County

The Brief The Animal Humane Society rescued 36 dogs from "unsanitary and unsafe" conditions in Cass County. The organization rescued 36 golden retrievers, goldendoodles, and mixed breeds. The dogs were being raised by an unlicensed breeder.



The Animal Humane Society says they rescued 36 dogs from an unlicensed breeder in Cass County.

Dozens of dogs rescued in Cass County

What we know:

According to the Animal Humane Society (AHS), the organization rescued 36 dogs, including golden retrievers, goldendoodles and other mixed breeds from an unlicensed breeder on Thursday.

The dogs were in "unsafe and unsanitary conditions" before they were rescued, the organization said. The property owner released the animals to AHS because they were no longer able to care for the dogs.

Puppies rescued from an unlicensed breeder in Cass County.

The organization says the dogs at their Golden Valley locations are receiving medical care and behavioral support.

What we don't know:

AHS did not say when the adults and puppies would be ready for adoption.