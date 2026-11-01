Fight at St. Paul's Union Depot forces thousands to evacuate

The Brief Thousands of people were evacuated from Union Depot in St. Paul Saturday night after a fight broke out during a private event. Police responded to Union Depot around 9 p.m. Saturday after reports of a possible shooting. Despite initial reports of shots fired, police said they found no evidence that a shooting occurred.



A crowded market at St. Paul's Union Depot came to an abrupt end Saturday night when a fight broke out, thousands of people were evacuated and police responded to reports of possible gunfire.

Union Depot evacuation in St. Paul

What we know:

Police arrived in the area around 9 p.m. Saturday.

While there were reports of potential shots fired, police said they did not find any evidence of a shooting. Police said no shots were fired, and no one was hurt.

Local perspective:

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher indicated while livestreaming his response to the situation Saturday night that there was a possibility of the incident being gang-related.

St. Paul police, who are leading the investigation, have not confirmed whether the incident was gang-related but said a fight broke out and no arrests were made.

Bundal Halal Fall Market ends early

The backstory:

The incident unfolded during a private, ticketed event.

Organizers of the Bundal Halal Fall Market said Saturday night's market brought together more than 100 local businesses.

What's next:

Organizers said in a statement after having to end the event two hours early that they are working closely with police and will provide updates on the situation.

What they're saying:

"We sincerely apologize for how these events transpired and recognize the concern and uncertainty this situation may have caused. Bundle Halal's mission is to create a safe, enjoyable space for our community to come together and support one another. We are committed to prioritizing everyone's safety and appreciate the patience and understanding of our community as we work through this situation responsibly."