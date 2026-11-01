2 found dead after North St. Paul attack call

The Brief Two people were found dead inside a North St. Paul home early Sunday after police responded to a reported assault. A child was also found unharmed inside the home. The Minnesota BCA helped process the scene as authorities investigate the deaths of the two adults.



Two people were found dead inside a North St. Paul home after police responded to a reported assault shortly after midnight on Halloween night.

Two found dead in North St. Paul home

What we know:

North St. Paul police say they responded around 12:45 a.m. Sunday to a report of an assault at a home near the intersection of 2nd Street North and 19th Avenue.

Inside the home, officers say they found two people dead: a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman.

A child was also found inside the home uninjured.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about the circumstances surrounding the deaths. The Minnesota BCA helped with processing the scene and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner will perform the autopsies.

The deaths remain under investigation.

Local perspective:

Officers say there is no ongoing threat to the public.