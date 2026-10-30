What's the most popular Halloween candy in Minnesota?
MINNEAPOLIS - You can't celebrate Halloween without candy.
And the U.S. buys a lot of it.
According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are on pace to spend about $4.1 billion on candy this year.
So, what's the most popular sweet treat in Minnesota?
Local perspective:
According to data compiled by candystore.com, the most popular Halloween candy in Minnesota is Hot Tamales.
Tootsie Pops came in second, while Skittles came in third.
Big picture view:
The most popular Halloween candy in America this year is M&M's, per candystore.com.
Sour Patch Kids are the second most popular, and are the top seller in 10 states including Illinois and Nebraska.
Across the Midwest, Hot Tamales, M&M's and Sour Patch Kids hold the top spots.
The Source: This story was written using data from candystore.com. It was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.