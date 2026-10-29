Minnesota weather: Cooler Thursday as sunshine returns

The Brief Morning clouds clear for plenty of afternoon sunshine on Thursday. Temperatures are slightly cooler in the 50s, with chillier 40s to the north. Light showers are possible Halloween morning before drying out for trick-or-treating.



Thursday brings cooler temperatures to Minnesota as clouds gradually clear for plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Thursday's forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Expect a pleasant fall day as morning clouds give way to blue skies and an abundance of sunshine across central and southern Minnesota.

Farther north, clouds will linger and keep temperatures cooler in the 40s, while the rest of the state warms into the 50s. The Twin Cities metro tops out around 58 degrees, accompanied by northwesterly winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday night stays quiet and cooler under a few passing clouds, with some patchy fog possible. Overnight lows fall into the 30s, though the Twin Cities stays just above freezing. Northern Minnesota will be colder in the 20s.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Friday stays fairly bright overall, though high clouds increase throughout the day. Thicker cloud cover will likely linger across parts of southern Minnesota, with highs remaining in the 50s.

Light showers are possible Halloween morning before drier conditions return for trick-or-treating. Temperatures are mild with widespread highs in the 50s and pocket low 60s in the south.

Patchy sunshine and highs in the 60s continue Sunday before unsettled weather returns next week.

Scattered showers are possible Monday through Wednesday, though temperatures remain above average in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)