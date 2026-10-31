'Extreme risk' serial peeping tom: 4 more cases, not in custody

The Brief John Searle, 55, now faces felony charges tied to peeping cases in 2023 and 2024, court records show. Prosecutors called him an "extreme risk" to public safety, though he is not in custody. Prosecutors said even more charges are likely as investigations into other peeping cases continue.



John Searle is facing another round of felony charges as prosecutors dig into more reports in the same Minneapolis neighborhood where he was arrested earlier this month.

Latest charges tied to cases in Como neighborhood

Four more cases:

Prosecutors said the latest charges involve additional cases between 2023 and 2024. They said in each case, Searle looked through bedroom windows in the Como neighborhood.

Nextdoor post brought reports:

One victim posted about what happened on the Nextdoor app. At least five others told her they had a similar experience with him, according to court records.

The backstory:

The latest round of charges comes after Searle was released from jail earlier this month after posting bond after an arrest tied to other peeping cases. Prosecutors said Searle looked into strangers’ windows in the Como neighborhood, not far from the University of Minnesota, at least three times in recent months. On July 10, investigators said he "crouched by a basement window" before taking off after one of the three victims scared him, and prosecutors said it happened again less than a week later.

Prosecutors said he has been peeping on women for decades, starting in 1995.

What neighbors and victims say happened

A group confronted him:

When a group of people confronted Searle in October 2023, they said he pretended to be drunk. Court records said Searle told the group he had just come from Como Tap, a nearby bar.

Different endings:

In some cases, victims said they chased him away. Other times, they said he walked away on his own.

What prosecutors say could come next

More possible charges:

Prosecutors said this is still not the end of it, noting that additional charges are likely.

Prosecutors said they are still investigating other peeping reports around the University of Minnesota and in the Como and Marcy-Holmes neighborhoods.