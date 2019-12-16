Minneapolis homes going on the market to be graded on energy efficiency

article

Changes are on the way for homeowners in Minneapolis who are looking to sell their property. Starting January 15, 2020, homes that go up for sale in Minneapolis will be scored on their energy efficiency.

“What it is, is similar to a miles per gallon that you get on a car,” said City of Minneapolis Division of Sustainability Director Kim W. Havey. “This is really taking a look at what the energy asset rating is.”

The properties will be rated on a scale of zero to 100. The new policy focuses on four different factors: wall and attic insulation, a home’s heating system and windows.

“We have about 88,000 single family homes in the city and the majority of them were built with little or no insulation,” said Havey.

The report will be compiled during the Truth in Sale of Housing evaluation. The results must be put on display during open houses and turned over to prospective owners.

“This Truth in Sale of Housing will give people information for how they can reduce their energy use and therefore their energy costs and make their home more resilient to extreme temperature variations,” said Havey.

Advertisement

Just last week, the city declared a climate emergency, demanding a massive-scale mobilization to address the consequences of climate change.

Havey says the home inspection energy disclosure report is one step in the right direction.

“We need to be reducing our dependence on fossil fuels and one way to do that is to make sure that our homes are as energy efficient as possible,” said Havey.

Home inspection energy reports will offer homeowners utility rebates and information on low and no interest loans to make improvements. Landlords will be required to disclose energy costs to prospective tenants in 2021.

